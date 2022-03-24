No. 17 Arkansas 74, No. 1 Gonzaga 68

ARKANSAS (28-8)
Wade 6-10 0-0 15, Williams 5-12 3-5 15, Notae 9-29 1-2 21, Toney 4-8 1-3 9, Umude 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 2-7 2-2 6, Lykes 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-72 9-14 74.
GONZAGA (28-4)
Holmgren 5-9 0-2 11, Timme 9-19 7-8 25, Bolton 3-10 0-0 8, Nembhard 2-11 2-2 7, Strawther 3-9 5-6 12, Watson 0-2 1-2 1, Hickman 1-3 0-0 2, Sallis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-64 15-20 68.
Halftime_Arkansas 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 7-25 (Wade 3-4, Williams 2-5, Notae 2-12, Toney 0-1, Umude 0-1, Davis 0-2), Gonzaga 5-21 (Bolton 2-7, Holmgren 1-3, Nembhard 1-3, Strawther 1-5, Timme 0-1, Hickman 0-2). Fouled Out_Holmgren. Rebounds_Arkansas 37 (Williams 12), Gonzaga 42 (Holmgren 14). Assists_Arkansas 13 (Notae 6), Gonzaga 9 (Timme, Nembhard 3). Total Fouls_Arkansas 20, Gonzaga 17.
