No. 17 UCLA 77, Washington 66

UCLA (22-6)
Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Bernard 2-7 6-6 12, Campbell 2-10 2-2 6, Singleton 3-4 0-2 7, Jaquez 11-17 7-10 30, Clark 4-6 1-2 9, Riley 2-8 3-4 7, Kyman 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 2-2 2, Nwuba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-56 21-28 77.
WASHINGTON (14-14)
Matthews 3-6 1-2 7, Roberts 2-4 0-2 4, Bey 6-15 1-1 14, Brown 9-20 2-2 20, Fuller 0-5 0-0 0, Bajema 1-4 2-2 5, Davis 0-1 2-2 2, Wilson 4-4 1-1 11, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Penn 1-1 0-0 3, Lundeen 0-0 0-0 0, Neubauer 0-0 0-0 0, Sorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 9-12 66.
Halftime_Washington 29-25. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 4-12 (Bernard 2-5, Jaquez 1-2, Singleton 1-2, Campbell 0-1, Clark 0-1, Kyman 0-1), Washington 5-17 (Wilson 2-2, Penn 1-1, Bajema 1-3, Bey 1-5, Brown 0-2, Fuller 0-2, Matthews 0-2). Fouled Out_Matthews, Roberts. Rebounds_UCLA 36 (Riley 11), Washington 27 (Roberts 9). Assists_UCLA 11 (Campbell 4), Washington 7 (Brown 2). Total Fouls_UCLA 15, Washington 21.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.