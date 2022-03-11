No. 18 Houston 69, Cincinnati 56

CINCINNATI (18-15)
Ado 0-1 1-2 1, Adams-Woods 2-8 4-4 10, Davenport 4-14 2-2 13, DeJulius 3-16 2-3 9, Newman 6-9 0-1 13, Saunders 1-5 3-4 5, Oguama 1-3 0-1 2, Hensley 0-0 3-4 3, Lakhin 0-0 0-0 0, Madsen 0-1 0-0 0, Koval 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-59 15-21 56.
HOUSTON (27-5)
Moore 2-5 4-4 9, White 7-13 2-2 18, Carlton 4-4 0-0 8, Edwards 4-11 4-6 12, Shead 6-10 3-4 15, Roberts 2-3 0-3 4, Walker 0-0 3-3 3, Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Armbrester 0-0 0-0 0, Elvin 0-0 0-0 0, Francis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-46 16-22 69.
Halftime_Cincinnati 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 7-32 (Davenport 3-11, Adams-Woods 2-5, Newman 1-3, DeJulius 1-9, Anthony 0-1, Koval 0-1, Saunders 0-2), Houston 3-13 (White 2-3, Moore 1-2, Shead 0-2, Edwards 0-6). Fouled Out_Carlton. Rebounds_Cincinnati 28 (Ado, Davenport, Oguama 5), Houston 34 (White 8). Assists_Cincinnati 12 (Adams-Woods, Newman 4), Houston 14 (Shead 7). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 16, Houston 21.
