No. 18 Houston 71, Memphis 53

MEMPHIS (21-10)
Williams 4-9 2-4 10, Duren 6-8 2-3 14, Lomax 2-4 0-0 4, Nolley 1-6 0-0 2, Quinones 3-7 0-0 7, Timberlake 2-6 2-3 6, Dandridge 1-1 1-2 3, Harris 0-6 0-0 0, Minott 2-3 1-2 5, C.Lawson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-51 8-14 53.
HOUSTON (29-5)
Moore 4-10 1-2 11, White 8-13 2-3 20, Carlton 5-8 8-11 18, Edwards 3-12 0-0 8, Shead 3-9 2-2 10, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Roberts 1-2 0-1 2, Chaney 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 13-19 71.
Halftime_Houston 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Memphis 1-10 (Quinones 1-5, Nolley 0-2, Harris 0-3), Houston 8-24 (Moore 2-4, White 2-4, Shead 2-5, Edwards 2-9, Walker 0-2). Rebounds_Memphis 31 (Duren 10), Houston 32 (Edwards 11). Assists_Memphis 15 (Duren, Lomax 4), Houston 20 (Moore 8). Total Fouls_Memphis 19, Houston 16.
