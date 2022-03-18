No. 19 Illinois 54, Chattanooga 53

CHATTANOOGA (27-8)
Banks 3-10 2-4 8, De Sousa 3-6 0-2 6, Hankton 2-4 0-0 6, Jean-Baptiste 2-11 0-0 4, M.Smith 5-20 4-6 14, Caldwell 0-1 1-2 1, Ledford 2-7 0-0 5, Diggs 2-3 0-0 4, Ayeni 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 21-65 7-14 53.
ILLINOIS (23-9)
Hawkins 5-8 0-1 10, Cockburn 6-12 5-10 17, T.Frazier 0-6 2-2 2, Plummer 5-12 2-2 15, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Curbelo 1-7 3-4 5, Grandison 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 1-1 1-3 3, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 13-22 54.
Halftime_Chattanooga 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 4-15 (Hankton 2-4, Ayeni 1-1, Ledford 1-3, Banks 0-1, M.Smith 0-2, Jean-Baptiste 0-4), Illinois 3-18 (Plummer 3-9, Curbelo 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Williams 0-2, T.Frazier 0-5). Fouled Out_Ayeni. Rebounds_Chattanooga 39 (Banks 13), Illinois 38 (Cockburn 13). Assists_Chattanooga 6 (De Sousa 3), Illinois 13 (T.Frazier, Curbelo 4). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 21, Illinois 16.
