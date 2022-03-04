Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 19 Murray State advances to OVC title game

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 10:31 pm
< a min read
      

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — KJ Williams had 29 points and 10 rebounds and No. 19 Murray State advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship, beating Southeast Missouri State 88-74 on Friday night for its 19th straight victory.

Murray State (29-2) will play the Belmont-Morehead State winner in the title game Saturday night.

Tevin Brown added 26 points for Murray State. The Racers sped to a 17-1 lead, with Nana Akenten hitting a 3-pointer 4:32 into the game for Southeast Missouri State’s first basket.

DQ Nicholas led the Redhawks (14-18) with 20 points.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Murray State shot 65.5% from the field in the first half, with Brown going 8 of 10 in the half.

TIP INS

Murray State: The Racers, metrically, had a position locked up in the NCAA Tournament. However, a berth to the conference title game should quiet any questions — regardless of the outcome.

Southeast Missouri: The Redhawks should return more than 80% of their starting scoring, in a conference that’ll look drastically different with the Racers, Belmont and Austin Peay leaving — and Southern Indiana, Lindenwood and Arkansas-Little Rock entering.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|11 Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair -...
3|11 Cybersecurity Portfolio Virtual...
3|11 The Critical Role of Employee...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison feeding near Mud Volcano