No. 19 Oklahoma 79, Oklahoma St. 76

March 2, 2022 10:37 pm
OKLAHOMA (23-6)

Scott 1-2 0-0 2, Robertson 4-7 8-8 19, Tot 0-4 0-0 0, Tucker 4-7 0-0 11, Williams 4-11 4-6 13, Lampkin 1-3 1-2 3, Gregory 1-2 1-1 3, Vann 8-12 2-2 19, Washington 2-4 2-3 6, Perkins 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 26-53 18-22 79

OKLAHOMA ST. (8-18)

De Lapp 7-10 4-6 18, Reeves 1-3 0-0 2, Winchester 1-1 0-0 2, Dennis 4-10 1-3 9, Fields 5-19 3-6 15, Collins 4-10 0-0 8, James 1-2 0-0 2, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Keys 6-17 3-4 20, Rodrigues 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-72 11-19 76

Oklahoma 23 13 24 19 79
Oklahoma St. 12 30 15 19 76

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 9-21 (Robertson 3-6, Tot 0-3, Tucker 3-4, Williams 1-4, Gregory 0-1, Vann 1-2, Perkins 1-1), Oklahoma St. 7-24 (Dennis 0-2, Fields 2-11, Keys 5-11). Assists_Oklahoma 17 (Tot 4, Washington 4), Oklahoma St. 13 (De Lapp 4, Dennis 4). Fouled Out_Oklahoma St. Collins. Rebounds_Oklahoma 42 (Robertson 11), Oklahoma St. 32 (De Lapp 9). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 19, Oklahoma St. 19. Technical Fouls_Oklahoma St. Team 1. A_2,450.

