Sports News

No. 2 Arizona 81, Stanford 69

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 11:10 pm
STANFORD (15-14)

Delaire 4-9 0-1 8, Ingram 2-12 0-2 4, Jones 9-14 0-0 22, Keefe 1-5 0-0 2, O’Connell 6-12 0-0 16, Raynaud 4-5 1-2 10, Angel 1-1 0-0 2, Kisunas 2-3 1-4 5, Murrell 0-0 0-0 0, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 2-9 69.

ARIZONA (27-3)

A.Tubelis 5-8 1-3 11, Koloko 7-10 7-8 21, Kriisa 2-6 1-1 7, Terry 2-5 0-0 4, Mathurin 8-14 7-9 24, Kier 2-3 2-2 8, Larsson 1-6 4-4 6, Ballo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 22-27 81.

Halftime_Stanford 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 9-19 (Jones 4-6, O’Connell 4-6, Raynaud 1-2, Delaire 0-2, Ingram 0-3), Arizona 5-16 (Kier 2-2, Kriisa 2-6, Mathurin 1-4, Terry 0-1, Larsson 0-3). Rebounds_Stanford 34 (Ingram 9), Arizona 27 (Koloko 10). Assists_Stanford 16 (Ingram 5), Arizona 19 (Kriisa 7). Total Fouls_Stanford 23, Arizona 14.

