No. 2 Arizona 85, TCU 80, OT

TCU (21-13)
Miller 3-7 4-4 10, O’Bannon 7-18 4-5 23, Lampkin 8-9 4-10 20, Baugh 3-17 0-0 6, Miles 5-20 9-9 20, Peavy 0-1 1-2 1, Farabello 0-2 0-0 0, Cork 0-0 0-0 0, Coles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-74 22-30 80.
ARIZONA (33-3)
A.Tubelis 2-7 1-1 5, Koloko 12-13 4-7 28, Kier 3-5 0-1 6, Terry 2-8 0-0 5, Mathurin 8-19 11-13 30, Larsson 2-5 2-2 6, Kriisa 1-10 0-0 3, Ballo 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 31-68 18-25 85.
Halftime_Arizona 39-36. 3-Point Goals_TCU 6-26 (O’Bannon 5-13, Miles 1-6, Miller 0-1, Farabello 0-2, Baugh 0-4), Arizona 5-27 (Mathurin 3-11, Terry 1-2, Kriisa 1-10, Kier 0-1, Larsson 0-3). Fouled Out_Miller, Peavy. Rebounds_TCU 43 (Lampkin 14), Arizona 42 (Koloko 12). Assists_TCU 13 (Baugh 6), Arizona 16 (Terry 5). Total Fouls_TCU 22, Arizona 21.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.