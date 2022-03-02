No. 2 Arizona faces Stanford, aims for 16th straight home win

Stanford Cardinal (15-13, 8-10 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 16-2 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona will try to keep its 15-game home win streak alive when the Wildcats play Stanford.

The Wildcats are 15-0 in home games. Arizona is second in the Pac-12 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Koloko averaging 2.5.

The Cardinal have gone 8-10 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Arizona won 85-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Oumar Ballo led Arizona with 21 points, and Maxime Raynaud led Stanford with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Wildcats. Kerr Kriisa is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Ingram Harrison is averaging 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 52.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

