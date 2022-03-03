Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 2 Stanford 57, Oregon St. 44

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 8:33 pm
< a min read
      

OREGON ST. (14-13)

Brown 1-7 0-0 2, Corosdale 0-1 1-2 1, Codding 5-8 0-0 13, Kampschroeder 1-6 0-0 2, von Oelhoffen 3-15 2-2 10, Mack 5-11 2-2 13, Mitrovic 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Mannen 1-3 0-0 3, Marotte 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-54 5-6 44

STANFORD (26-3)

Brink 4-8 0-2 10, Lacie Hull 0-0 1-2 1, Lexie Hull 2-7 0-0 6, Jones 9-21 2-2 20, Wilson 4-9 0-0 11, Belibi 1-3 0-2 2, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 0-2 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 1-4 0-0 3, Demetre 0-2 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-1 0-0 0, Iriafen 2-3 0-0 4, Van Gytenbeek 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 3-8 57

Oregon St. 2 16 13 13 44
Stanford 16 11 20 10 57

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 7-20 (Brown 0-1, Corosdale 0-1, Codding 3-3, Kampschroeder 0-2, von Oelhoffen 2-5, Mack 1-4, Mitrovic 0-1, Mannen 1-3), Stanford 8-18 (Brink 2-2, Le.Hull 2-3, Wilson 3-6, Prechtel 0-1, Jump 1-3, Demetre 0-2, Van Gytenbeek 0-1). Assists_Oregon St. 9 (Brown 4), Stanford 14 (Jones 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 41 (Corosdale 10), Stanford 39 (Jones 14). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 8, Stanford 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,122.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist