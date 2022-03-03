No. 2 Stanford 57, Oregon St. 44

OREGON ST. (14-13)
Brown 1-7 0-0 2, Corosdale 0-1 1-2 1, Codding 5-8 0-0 13, Kampschroeder 1-6 0-0 2, von Oelhoffen 3-15 2-2 10, Mack 5-11 2-2 13, Mitrovic 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Mannen 1-3 0-0 3, Marotte 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-54 5-6 44
STANFORD (26-3)
Brink 4-8 0-2 10, Lacie Hull 0-0 1-2 1, Lexie Hull 2-7 0-0 6, Jones 9-21 2-2 20, Wilson 4-9 0-0 11, Belibi 1-3 0-2 2, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 0-2 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 1-4 0-0 3, Demetre 0-2 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-1 0-0 0, Iriafen 2-3 0-0 4, Van Gytenbeek 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 3-8 57
|Oregon St.
|2
|16
|13
|13
|—
|44
|Stanford
|16
|11
|20
|10
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 7-20 (Brown 0-1, Corosdale 0-1, Codding 3-3, Kampschroeder 0-2, von Oelhoffen 2-5, Mack 1-4, Mitrovic 0-1, Mannen 1-3), Stanford 8-18 (Brink 2-2, Le.Hull 2-3, Wilson 3-6, Prechtel 0-1, Jump 1-3, Demetre 0-2, Van Gytenbeek 0-1). Assists_Oregon St. 9 (Brown 4), Stanford 14 (Jones 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 41 (Corosdale 10), Stanford 39 (Jones 14). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 8, Stanford 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,122.
