No. 2 Stanford 71, Colorado 45

COLORADO (22-8)
Tuitele 1-5 0-0 2, Finau 1-4 0-0 2, Formann 3-10 0-0 7, Hollingshed 3-5 0-1 7, Sherrod 1-5 8-10 10, Miller 0-4 2-2 2, Blacksten 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Wetta 5-10 1-2 12, Totals 15-49 11-15 45
STANFORD (27-3)
Brink 6-10 1-1 14, Lexie Hull 4-8 0-0 9, Lacie Hull 1-6 2-2 4, Jones 6-14 4-4 17, Wilson 4-6 2-2 12, Belibi 2-5 0-0 4, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 2-3 0-0 6, Jump 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 1-1 1-2 3, Demetre 0-0 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Iriafen 1-2 0-0 2, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 10-11 71
|Colorado
|10
|8
|19
|8
|—
|45
|Stanford
|11
|22
|20
|18
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Colorado 4-21 (Tuitele 0-2, Finau 0-1, Formann 1-6, Hollingshed 1-3, Sherrod 0-1, Miller 0-2, Blacksten 0-1, Jones 1-1, Wetta 1-4), Stanford 7-13 (Brink 1-1, Le.Hull 1-2, La.Hull 0-2, Jones 1-1, Wilson 2-4, Prechtel 2-3). Assists_Colorado 7 (Formann 2, Hollingshed 2, Miller 2), Stanford 12 (La.Hull 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colorado 33 (Hollingshed 10), Stanford 32 (Brink 9). Total Fouls_Colorado 16, Stanford 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.