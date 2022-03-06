No. 2 Stanford 73, Utah 48

UTAH (20-11)
Johnson 1-9 0-0 2, Rees 3-8 2-4 8, Gylten 2-5 0-0 6, Kneepkens 1-6 0-0 3, McQueen 2-5 0-0 4, Young 2-7 3-4 9, Maxwell 6-12 1-1 16, Palmer 0-0 0-0 0, Vieira 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-53 6-9 48
STANFORD (28-3)
Brink 8-12 0-0 16, Lexie Hull 6-12 1-1 15, Lacie Hull 2-5 0-0 6, Jones 6-15 4-4 19, Wilson 2-5 1-2 5, Belibi 4-6 1-3 9, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 1-3 0-0 3, Bosgana 0-0 0-0 0, Demetre 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-2 0-0 0, Iriafen 0-1 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 7-10 73
|Utah
|11
|19
|13
|5
|—
|48
|Stanford
|21
|11
|20
|21
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Utah 8-24 (Johnson 0-3, Rees 0-1, Gylten 2-3, Kneepkens 1-3, McQueen 0-3, Young 2-5, Maxwell 3-6), Stanford 8-19 (Brink 0-2, Le.Hull 2-3, La.Hull 2-5, Jones 3-4, Wilson 0-2, Jump 1-2, Emma-Nnopu 0-1). Assists_Utah 9 (Gylten 5), Stanford 18 (La.Hull 4, Jones 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 30 (Rees 10), Stanford 41 (Belibi 7). Total Fouls_Utah 11, Stanford 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,709.
