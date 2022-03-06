No. 20 Illinois 74, No. 24 Iowa 72

IOWA (22-9)
Ke.Murray 7-22 6-8 22, Rebraca 3-5 0-0 6, Bohannon 0-2 0-0 0, Perkins 6-13 3-7 17, C.McCaffery 0-1 0-0 0, Toussaint 2-4 0-0 5, Kr.Murray 5-10 1-7 13, Sandfort 3-3 0-0 7, Ulis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-62 10-22 72.
ILLINOIS (22-8)
Hawkins 3-5 2-2 9, Cockburn 9-17 3-6 21, Frazier 1-9 0-0 2, Plummer 5-11 3-3 15, Williams 2-3 1-2 7, Curbelo 4-12 5-5 14, Goode 1-3 0-0 3, Melendez 1-1 0-0 3, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Podziemski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 14-18 74.
Halftime_Iowa 43-37. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 8-21 (Perkins 2-3, Kr.Murray 2-5, Ke.Murray 2-7, Sandfort 1-1, Toussaint 1-2, C.McCaffery 0-1, Bohannon 0-2), Illinois 8-22 (Williams 2-2, Plummer 2-6, Melendez 1-1, Goode 1-2, Hawkins 1-2, Curbelo 1-4, Frazier 0-5). Fouled Out_Curbelo. Rebounds_Iowa 34 (Perkins 12), Illinois 38 (Cockburn 14). Assists_Iowa 13 (Perkins 5), Illinois 16 (Curbelo 6). Total Fouls_Iowa 19, Illinois 19.
