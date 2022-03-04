On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
No. 20 Notre Dame 71, No. 25 Georgia Tech 53

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 11:30 pm
GEORGIA TECH (21-10)

Cubaj 2-11 0-0 4, Strautmane 4-10 0-0 12, Hermosa 2-5 2-2 6, Lahtinen 2-13 2-2 8, Love 4-12 3-4 11, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 3-7 0-0 9, Carter 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 18-60 8-10 53

NOTRE DAME (22-7)

Dodson 3-6 0-1 6, Westbeld 7-12 2-2 17, Citron 5-7 1-1 12, Mabrey 2-8 0-0 5, Miles 7-14 0-2 17, Brunelle 5-9 0-0 14, Peoples 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-56 3-6 71

Georgia Tech 11 14 18 10 53
Notre Dame 13 21 20 17 71

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 9-24 (Cubaj 0-2, Strautmane 4-8, Lahtinen 2-6, Love 0-1, Bates 3-7), Notre Dame 10-27 (Westbeld 1-3, Citron 1-2, Mabrey 1-7, Miles 3-7, Brunelle 4-8). Assists_Georgia Tech 15 (Cubaj 5, Love 5), Notre Dame 15 (Miles 13). Fouled Out_Notre Dame Westbeld. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 36 (Cubaj 11), Notre Dame 33 (Westbeld 8). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 12, Notre Dame 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,682.

