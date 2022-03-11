No. 21 Oklahoma 80, Kansas 68

KANSAS (20-9)
Chatzileonti 4-13 3-5 11, Jackson 3-7 2-6 8, Brosseau 1-2 1-2 4, Franklin 5-9 5-5 15, Kersgieter 2-11 3-4 9, Jessen 0-1 0-0 0, Prater 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 4-14 3-4 13, Vuksic 2-5 0-0 6, Eltayeb 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 22-67 17-26 68
OKLAHOMA (24-7)
Scott 5-8 0-0 11, Robertson 6-11 4-4 19, Tot 3-7 0-0 8, Tucker 2-7 0-1 4, Williams 6-19 4-8 19, Lampkin 2-6 2-2 6, Gregory 0-3 0-0 0, Vann 2-7 0-0 4, Washington 3-5 0-0 7, Perkins 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 30-75 10-15 80
|Kansas
|21
|11
|17
|19
|—
|68
|Oklahoma
|20
|25
|15
|20
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Kansas 7-20 (Brosseau 1-1, Kersgieter 2-7, Thomas 2-7, Vuksic 2-5), Oklahoma 10-33 (Scott 1-2, Robertson 3-7, Tot 2-4, Tucker 0-3, Williams 3-9, Gregory 0-2, Vann 0-4, Washington 1-2). Assists_Kansas 13 (Franklin 5), Oklahoma 25 (Williams 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 41 (Jackson 12), Oklahoma 53 (Williams 11). Total Fouls_Kansas 18, Oklahoma 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
