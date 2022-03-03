No. 21 Virginia Tech 82, Clemson 60

CLEMSON (10-21)
Robinson 4-13 3-4 11, Hank 2-8 4-4 8, Bradford 3-10 3-3 9, Ott 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 7-17 5-6 19, Blackstock 1-1 0-0 2, Gaines 3-7 5-6 11, Hipp 0-1 0-0 0, Standifer 0-0 0-0 0, Elmore 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-59 20-23 60
VIRGINIA TECH (22-8)
Kitley 8-10 3-4 19, Amoore 4-7 5-6 15, Baines 2-5 1-1 5, King 1-1 0-0 3, Sheppard 7-11 2-2 20, Gregg 1-1 2-2 4, Geiman 0-1 0-0 0, Lytle 0-2 0-0 0, Traylor 4-8 6-7 16, Totals 27-46 19-22 82
|Clemson
|15
|15
|20
|10
|—
|60
|Virginia Tech
|25
|28
|16
|13
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Clemson 0-9 (Hank 0-2, Bradford 0-2, Ott 0-1, Washington 0-1, Gaines 0-1, Hipp 0-1, Elmore 0-1), Virginia Tech 9-19 (Amoore 2-5, King 1-1, Sheppard 4-8, Lytle 0-1, Traylor 2-4). Assists_Clemson 7 (Bradford 4), Virginia Tech 17 (Amoore 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Clemson 23 (Gaines 5, Hank 5), Virginia Tech 34 (Kitley 10). Total Fouls_Clemson 21, Virginia Tech 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
