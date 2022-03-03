No. 23 Florida 53, Vanderbilt 52

VANDERBILT (14-18)
Alexander 6-16 5-5 18, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Sacha Washington 3-6 0-4 6, Cambridge 1-11 2-3 4, Moore 6-14 0-0 16, Chambers 1-1 2-2 4, LaChance 0-1 0-0 0, Demi Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Flournoy 0-7 0-0 0, Totals 19-63 9-14 52
FLORIDA (21-9)
Dut 0-2 0-0 0, Merritt 2-7 2-2 7, Broughton 5-10 3-6 14, Rickards 6-11 2-2 15, Smith 3-13 1-2 7, de Oliveira 2-3 0-0 4, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Rimdal 0-5 0-0 0, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Wyche 3-3 0-0 6, Totals 21-55 8-12 53
|Vanderbilt
|16
|15
|13
|8
|—
|52
|Florida
|12
|10
|11
|20
|—
|53
3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 5-19 (Alexander 1-7, Smith 0-1, Moore 4-7, Flournoy 0-4), Florida 3-14 (Merritt 1-2, Broughton 1-2, Rickards 1-3, Smith 0-1, Rimdal 0-5, Warren 0-1). Assists_Vanderbilt 11 (Cambridge 4), Florida 10 (Smith 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 36 (S.Washington 13), Florida 42 (Rickards 8). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 14, Florida 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,446.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.