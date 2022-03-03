On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 23 Florida 53, Vanderbilt 52

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 6:21 pm
VANDERBILT (14-18)

Alexander 6-16 5-5 18, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Sacha Washington 3-6 0-4 6, Cambridge 1-11 2-3 4, Moore 6-14 0-0 16, Chambers 1-1 2-2 4, LaChance 0-1 0-0 0, Demi Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Flournoy 0-7 0-0 0, Totals 19-63 9-14 52

FLORIDA (21-9)

Dut 0-2 0-0 0, Merritt 2-7 2-2 7, Broughton 5-10 3-6 14, Rickards 6-11 2-2 15, Smith 3-13 1-2 7, de Oliveira 2-3 0-0 4, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Rimdal 0-5 0-0 0, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Wyche 3-3 0-0 6, Totals 21-55 8-12 53

Vanderbilt 16 15 13 8 52
Florida 12 10 11 20 53

3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 5-19 (Alexander 1-7, Smith 0-1, Moore 4-7, Flournoy 0-4), Florida 3-14 (Merritt 1-2, Broughton 1-2, Rickards 1-3, Smith 0-1, Rimdal 0-5, Warren 0-1). Assists_Vanderbilt 11 (Cambridge 4), Florida 10 (Smith 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 36 (S.Washington 13), Florida 42 (Rickards 8). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 14, Florida 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,446.

