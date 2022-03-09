Trending:
No. 23 Florida Gulf Coast 82, Stetson 67

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 9:41 pm
STETSON (20-12)

Dublin 5-10 0-2 10, Streun 4-10 3-3 12, Hargrove 6-10 4-4 18, Jamiya Turner 8-13 1-4 17, Wazeerud-Din 4-8 0-0 8, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0, Robertson 0-0 0-0 0, Kiya Turner 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 28-57 8-13 67

FLORIDA GULF COAST (28-2)

Bell 7-17 2-3 19, List 5-9 0-0 14, Morehouse 5-8 1-2 12, Phills 2-4 3-4 9, Spray 4-6 0-0 12, Cecil 1-1 0-0 3, Cox 0-1 0-0 0, Hackley 0-2 0-0 0, Seay 5-8 3-3 13, Totals 29-56 9-12 82

Stetson 21 13 15 18 67
Florida Gulf Coast 13 15 25 29 82

3-Point Goals_Stetson 3-8 (Streun 1-4, Hargrove 2-2, Wazeerud-Din 0-1, K.Turner 0-1), Florida Gulf Coast 15-35 (Bell 3-11, List 4-7, Morehouse 1-2, Phills 2-4, Spray 4-6, Cecil 1-1, Cox 0-1, Hackley 0-1, Seay 0-2). Assists_Stetson 15 (Dublin 4), Florida Gulf Coast 20 (Morehouse 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stetson 29 (Streun 7), Florida Gulf Coast 30 (Bell 11). Total Fouls_Stetson 12, Florida Gulf Coast 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,520.

