No. 24 Iowa 112, Northwestern 76

NORTHWESTERN (15-16)
Beran 4-5 0-0 10, Nance 5-9 1-3 11, Audige 0-6 0-0 0, Buie 4-8 2-2 12, Roper 3-5 0-0 9, Greer 2-5 0-0 4, Simmons 2-5 0-0 5, Young 6-8 2-2 14, Berry 1-6 0-2 3, Barnhizer 3-9 0-0 6, Nicholson 1-2 0-1 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 5-10 76.
IOWA (23-9)
P.McCaffery 3-6 3-5 10, Ke.Murray 11-16 1-1 26, Rebraca 5-5 0-0 10, Bohannon 6-9 0-0 17, Perkins 2-6 0-0 6, Kr.Murray 2-3 1-1 6, C.McCaffery 2-3 0-0 5, Sandfort 5-9 0-0 13, Ogundele 2-5 0-2 4, Ulis 1-3 0-0 2, Mulvey 1-2 0-0 2, Toussaint 1-1 0-0 3, Ash 1-1 2-3 5, Laketa 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 43-70 7-12 112.
Halftime_Iowa 64-31. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 9-21 (Roper 3-4, Beran 2-3, Buie 2-4, Simmons 1-2, Berry 1-4, Greer 0-1, Nance 0-1, Barnhizer 0-2), Iowa 19-29 (Bohannon 5-8, Ke.Murray 3-3, Sandfort 3-5, Perkins 2-2, Ash 1-1, Laketa 1-1, Kr.Murray 1-1, Toussaint 1-1, C.McCaffery 1-2, P.McCaffery 1-4, Mulvey 0-1). Fouled Out_Roper. Rebounds_Northwestern 16 (Beran, Nance, Audige, Buie, Roper, Barnhizer 2), Iowa 37 (Rebraca 9). Assists_Northwestern 15 (Greer 4), Iowa 25 (Perkins 6). Total Fouls_Northwestern 11, Iowa 17.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.