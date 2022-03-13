No. 24 Iowa 75, No. 9 Purdue 66

IOWA (26-9)
P.McCaffery 2-5 1-3 6, Ke.Murray 6-16 4-4 19, Rebraca 1-2 1-3 3, Bohannon 2-8 2-2 7, Perkins 4-8 3-5 11, C.McCaffery 1-4 1-1 3, Sandfort 4-4 0-0 10, Kr.Murray 2-5 3-4 8, Ogundele 2-3 0-1 4, Toussaint 2-5 0-0 4, Mulvey 0-1 0-0 0, Ulis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 15-23 75.
PURDUE (27-7)
Gillis 0-4 2-3 2, Edey 4-8 4-5 12, Hunter 3-7 1-2 9, Ivey 9-18 1-2 20, Stefanovic 1-8 0-0 3, Williams 5-11 3-4 13, Morton 2-2 0-1 5, Newman 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 11-17 66.
Halftime_Iowa 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 8-28 (Ke.Murray 3-8, Sandfort 2-2, P.McCaffery 1-2, Kr.Murray 1-2, Bohannon 1-7, Mulvey 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Perkins 0-2, C.McCaffery 0-3), Purdue 5-20 (Hunter 2-3, Morton 1-1, Stefanovic 1-6, Ivey 1-8, Gillis 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Iowa 29 (Ke.Murray 11), Purdue 44 (Edey 14). Assists_Iowa 15 (Perkins 4), Purdue 13 (Ivey 6). Total Fouls_Iowa 17, Purdue 22.
