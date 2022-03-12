No. 24 Iowa 80, Indiana 77

INDIANA (20-13)
Jackson-Davis 15-21 1-3 31, Kopp 2-11 2-2 8, Thompson 5-7 1-1 11, Johnson 5-11 8-8 20, Stewart 1-5 0-0 2, Galloway 1-5 0-0 2, Phinisee 0-2 0-0 0, Bates 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-63 12-14 77.
IOWA (25-9)
P.McCaffery 7-11 2-2 16, Ke.Murray 11-17 2-3 32, Rebraca 0-1 0-0 0, Bohannon 4-10 0-0 12, Perkins 3-8 2-3 8, Kr.Murray 2-6 0-0 5, C.McCaffery 0-2 0-0 0, Toussaint 0-3 4-4 4, Sandfort 1-3 0-0 3, Ulis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 10-12 80.
Halftime_Indiana 38-32. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-19 (Johnson 2-6, Kopp 2-7, Bates 1-1, Stewart 0-2, Galloway 0-3), Iowa 14-32 (Ke.Murray 8-10, Bohannon 4-9, Sandfort 1-2, Kr.Murray 1-3, P.McCaffery 0-1, C.McCaffery 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, Perkins 0-3). Rebounds_Indiana 32 (Jackson-Davis 10), Iowa 27 (Ke.Murray 9). Assists_Indiana 22 (Johnson 9), Iowa 20 (Perkins 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Iowa 17.
