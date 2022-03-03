Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 24 Iowa 82, Michigan 71

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

IOWA (22-8)

P.McCaffery 2-6 0-0 4, Ke.Murray 7-9 5-6 23, Rebraca 2-6 0-0 4, Bohannon 5-8 4-4 19, Perkins 5-10 2-2 13, Kr.Murray 9-11 0-0 19, C.McCaffery 0-1 0-0 0, Ulis 0-2 0-0 0, Toussaint 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 11-12 82.

MICHIGAN (16-13)

Diabate 2-9 0-1 4, Dickinson 9-13 3-5 21, Brooks 7-11 0-0 17, Jones 4-7 0-0 10, Houstan 4-12 1-2 11, Williams 2-2 0-0 4, Johns 2-3 0-0 4, Bufkin 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 4-8 71.

Halftime_Iowa 47-30. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 11-19 (Bohannon 5-7, Ke.Murray 4-4, Perkins 1-1, Kr.Murray 1-2, C.McCaffery 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Ulis 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-2), Michigan 7-17 (Brooks 3-7, Jones 2-4, Houstan 2-5, Dickinson 0-1). Rebounds_Iowa 25 (Ke.Murray 7), Michigan 28 (Dickinson 11). Assists_Iowa 11 (Ke.Murray 3), Michigan 16 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_Iowa 13, Michigan 11.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist