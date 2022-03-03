No. 24 Iowa 82, Michigan 71

IOWA (22-8)
P.McCaffery 2-6 0-0 4, Ke.Murray 7-9 5-6 23, Rebraca 2-6 0-0 4, Bohannon 5-8 4-4 19, Perkins 5-10 2-2 13, Kr.Murray 9-11 0-0 19, C.McCaffery 0-1 0-0 0, Ulis 0-2 0-0 0, Toussaint 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 11-12 82.
MICHIGAN (16-13)
Diabate 2-9 0-1 4, Dickinson 9-13 3-5 21, Brooks 7-11 0-0 17, Jones 4-7 0-0 10, Houstan 4-12 1-2 11, Williams 2-2 0-0 4, Johns 2-3 0-0 4, Bufkin 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 4-8 71.
Halftime_Iowa 47-30. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 11-19 (Bohannon 5-7, Ke.Murray 4-4, Perkins 1-1, Kr.Murray 1-2, C.McCaffery 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Ulis 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-2), Michigan 7-17 (Brooks 3-7, Jones 2-4, Houstan 2-5, Dickinson 0-1). Rebounds_Iowa 25 (Ke.Murray 7), Michigan 28 (Dickinson 11). Assists_Iowa 11 (Ke.Murray 3), Michigan 16 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_Iowa 13, Michigan 11.
