No. 24 Iowa 84, Rutgers 74

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 1:51 pm
IOWA (24-9)

P.McCaffery 1-2 1-2 3, Ke.Murray 10-19 6-6 26, Rebraca 2-3 1-1 5, Bohannon 3-6 7-8 16, Perkins 6-9 2-2 16, C.McCaffery 1-3 0-0 3, Kr.Murray 2-6 4-4 9, Toussaint 1-2 2-2 4, Sandfort 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 26-53 25-27 84.

RUTGERS (18-13)

Omoruyi 6-9 5-6 17, Baker 9-16 1-2 23, McConnell 3-9 1-2 8, Mulcahy 6-10 1-2 13, Harper 5-16 2-2 13, Hyatt 0-4 0-0 0, Mag 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Reiber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 10-14 74.

Halftime_Iowa 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 7-22 (Bohannon 3-6, Perkins 2-3, C.McCaffery 1-3, Kr.Murray 1-3, Sandfort 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Ke.Murray 0-5), Rutgers 6-21 (Baker 4-7, McConnell 1-4, Harper 1-6, Hyatt 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Mulcahy 0-2). Rebounds_Iowa 32 (Ke.Murray 8), Rutgers 24 (Omoruyi 7). Assists_Iowa 15 (C.McCaffery 5), Rutgers 15 (Mulcahy 9). Total Fouls_Iowa 14, Rutgers 24.

