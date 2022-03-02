Trending:
No. 24 Iowa visits Michigan after Dickinson’s 33-point performance

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Iowa Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes after Hunter Dickinson scored 33 points in Michigan’s 87-70 victory against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wolverines are 10-4 in home games. Michigan averages 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 11-7 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 19-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Michigan won 84-79 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Moussa Diabate led Michigan with 28 points, and Keegan Murray led Iowa with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is averaging 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Jordan Bohannon is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 11 points. Murray is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

