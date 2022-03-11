No. 24 Princeton 72, Harvard 67

HARVARD (13-14)
Forbes 6-19 7-8 22, McCarthy 3-3 0-0 7, Mullaney 5-12 3-3 15, Sussman 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 8-20 0-2 19, Stritzel 2-6 0-0 4, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Stauffer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 10-13 67
PRINCETON (23-4)
Mitchell 5-6 1-2 11, Chen 6-15 6-7 18, Cunningham 5-14 2-2 12, Meyers 9-18 0-0 22, Stone 2-9 2-2 7, Connolly 0-1 0-0 0, Nweke 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 28-64 11-13 72
3-Point Goals_Harvard 9-22 (Forbes 3-7, McCarthy 1-1, Mullaney 2-6, Sussman 0-2, Turner 3-6), Princeton 5-24 (Chen 0-4, Cunningham 0-6, Meyers 4-10, Stone 1-3, Connolly 0-1). Assists_Harvard 9 (Forbes 3), Princeton 10 (Cunningham 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Harvard 33 (Forbes 7, McCarthy 7), Princeton 41 (Mitchell 16). Total Fouls_Harvard 16, Princeton 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_889.
