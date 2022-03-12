No. 24 Princeton 77, Columbia 59

COLUMBIA (22-6)
Comesana 2-3 0-0 4, Davis 5-10 0-0 10, Henderson 4-6 2-2 11, Hsu 5-19 4-6 16, Patrick 5-8 2-3 13, Durr 0-2 0-0 0, Pratt 1-3 0-0 3, Rivera 0-0 0-0 0, Stephens 0-1 2-2 2, Totals 22-52 10-13 59
PRINCETON (24-4)
Mitchell 0-4 0-2 0, Chen 9-13 11-14 30, Cunningham 5-13 5-6 16, Meyers 4-11 6-6 16, Stone 5-8 0-0 12, Connolly 0-0 0-0 0, Plank 0-0 0-0 0, Nweke 1-1 1-2 3, Totals 24-50 23-30 77
|Columbia
|16
|9
|17
|17
|—
|59
|Princeton
|16
|21
|18
|22
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Columbia 5-14 (Davis 0-1, Henderson 1-1, Hsu 2-8, Patrick 1-1, Durr 0-1, Pratt 1-2), Princeton 6-13 (Chen 1-1, Cunningham 1-3, Meyers 2-5, Stone 2-4). Assists_Columbia 7 (Henderson 3), Princeton 7 (Chen 3). Fouled Out_Princeton Stone. Rebounds_Columbia 32 (Davis 9), Princeton 27 (Mitchell 10). Total Fouls_Columbia 22, Princeton 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_925.
