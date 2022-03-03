Trending:
No. 25 Georgia Tech 45, Wake Forest 40

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 11:46 pm
WAKE FOREST (15-16)

Becker 1-7 0-0 2, Hinds 0-3 0-0 0, Summiel 3-10 0-0 8, Harrison 3-12 0-0 6, Spear 3-16 4-6 11, Cowles 3-6 2-3 8, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Scruggs 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-8 3-6 5, Totals 14-64 9-15 40

GEORGIA TECH (21-9)

Cubaj 0-0 0-0 0, Strautmane 2-8 2-4 8, Hermosa 1-6 0-0 2, Lahtinen 3-10 3-8 10, Love 7-14 2-4 16, Wone Aranaz 1-1 0-0 2, Bates 1-3 0-0 3, Bulane 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 2-4 0-2 4, Totals 17-46 7-18 45

Wake Forest 6 7 12 15 40
Georgia Tech 16 4 9 16 45

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 3-18 (Summiel 2-4, Harrison 0-1, Spear 1-11, Scruggs 0-1, Williams 0-1), Georgia Tech 4-17 (Strautmane 2-6, Lahtinen 1-4, Love 0-3, Bates 1-3, Carter 0-1). Assists_Wake Forest 5 (Spear 2), Georgia Tech 10 (Lahtinen 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wake Forest 43 (Summiel 11), Georgia Tech 42 (Strautmane 8). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 15, Georgia Tech 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,648.

