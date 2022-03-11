Trending:
No. 25 UCF 53, South Florida 45

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 12:29 am
SOUTH FLORIDA (24-8)

Leverett 5-9 0-0 10, Mununga 3-6 1-4 7, Harvey 1-8 2-2 5, Pinzan 3-9 1-2 9, Tsineke 6-18 0-0 14, Bermejo 0-0 0-0 0, Fankam Mendjiadeu 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 18-52 4-8 45

UCF (25-3)

Kaba 4-10 1-2 9, Thomas 2-7 3-4 7, Battles 4-16 7-8 17, Meertens 2-3 0-0 4, Sanders 1-8 2-2 4, Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Lewis 1-5 3-4 6, Totals 17-55 16-20 53

South Florida 13 13 13 6 45
UCF 10 14 13 16 53

3-Point Goals_South Florida 5-15 (Harvey 1-5, Pinzan 2-6, Tsineke 2-4), UCF 3-10 (Battles 2-5, Sanders 0-1, Lewis 1-4). Assists_South Florida 13 (Mununga 5), UCF 15 (Lewis 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Florida 33 (Mununga 11), UCF 39 (Kaba 9, Thomas 9). Total Fouls_South Florida 19, UCF 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

