No. 25 UCF 61, SMU 28

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 7:57 pm
SMU (14-14)

Sanderlin 2-6 0-0 4, Wilkinson 1-8 1-2 3, Smith 0-5 2-2 2, White 4-15 0-0 8, Wiggins 3-7 0-0 7, Bayliss 2-4 0-0 4, Bradley 0-2 0-0 0, Mathis 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 0-1 0-0 0, Criswell 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Rufus 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-49 3-4 28

UCF (24-3)

Kaba 5-13 0-0 10, Thomas 4-4 0-0 8, Battles 4-13 2-2 11, Meertens 4-5 2-2 10, Sanders 1-5 0-0 2, Luma 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 4-9 5-6 13, Burney 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis 2-2 0-0 5, Ripley 0-1 0-0 0, Jewett 0-2 0-0 0, Verhulst 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 9-10 61

SMU 3 12 6 7 28
UCF 15 13 20 13 61

3-Point Goals_SMU 1-11 (Wilkinson 0-1, Smith 0-2, White 0-4, Wiggins 1-3, Bradley 0-1), UCF 2-11 (Battles 1-5, Sanders 0-1, Burney 0-2, Lewis 1-1, Ripley 0-1, Jewett 0-1). Assists_SMU 7 (Bradley 3), UCF 16 (Sanders 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SMU 34 (Sanderlin 7), UCF 34 (Thomas 7). Total Fouls_SMU 10, UCF 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

