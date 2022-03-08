Trending:
No. 25 UCF 69, Tulsa 54

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 10:33 pm
< a min read
      

TULSA (16-10)

Poindexter 4-7 0-0 12, Bittle 4-8 0-0 11, Lescay 2-4 2-2 6, Wyvette Mayberry 5-12 0-0 13, Maya Mayberry 1-4 2-2 4, Evans 1-6 0-0 2, Clayton 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 2-8 0-0 6, Totals 19-49 4-4 54

UCF (23-3)

Kaba 10-20 3-7 23, Thomas 0-4 3-4 3, Battles 5-11 0-0 11, Meertens 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 1-6 1-2 3, Smith 7-11 5-7 19, Burney 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 4-7 0-0 10, Totals 27-61 12-20 69

Tulsa 12 12 18 12 54
UCF 13 17 25 14 69

3-Point Goals_Tulsa 12-34 (Poindexter 4-7, Bittle 3-6, W.Mayberry 3-8, M.Mayberry 0-3, Evans 0-3, Crawford 2-7), UCF 3-11 (Battles 1-5, Sanders 0-1, Burney 0-1, Lewis 2-4). Assists_Tulsa 17 (Bittle 6, Lescay 6), UCF 22 (Lewis 8). Fouled Out_Tulsa Poindexter, Lescay. Rebounds_Tulsa 20 (Crawford 6, Evans 6), UCF 50 (Smith 11). Total Fouls_Tulsa 23, UCF 10. Technical Fouls_Tulsa Evans 1, UCF Kaba 1. A_1,632.

