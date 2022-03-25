No. 3 Kansas 66, No. 13 Providence 61

PROVIDENCE (27-6)
Horchler 4-14 0-0 10, Minaya 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 4-11 0-2 8, Durham 8-18 4-7 21, Reeves 2-10 4-4 9, Bynum 1-5 0-0 2, Croswell 3-6 3-3 9, Breed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-68 11-16 61.
KANSAS (31-6)
McCormack 2-5 4-6 8, Wilson 5-16 5-5 16, Agbaji 2-8 1-2 5, Braun 2-6 2-2 6, Harris 3-5 0-0 6, R.Martin 7-13 8-13 23, Lightfoot 1-3 0-0 2, Coleman-Lands 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 20-28 66.
Halftime_Kansas 26-17. 3-Point Goals_Providence 4-23 (Horchler 2-8, Durham 1-5, Reeves 1-7, Bynum 0-1, Minaya 0-2), Kansas 2-15 (Wilson 1-3, R.Martin 1-4, Harris 0-1, Braun 0-2, Agbaji 0-5). Rebounds_Providence 32 (Horchler 8), Kansas 36 (Wilson 11). Assists_Providence 10 (Minaya, Durham 4), Kansas 7 (R.Martin 3). Total Fouls_Providence 21, Kansas 15.
