No. 3 NC State 84, Florida St. 54

FLORIDA ST. (17-13)
Howard 1-3 0-0 2, Baldwin 1-3 0-0 2, Gordon 3-7 2-2 9, Jones 3-9 1-2 7, Puisis 0-2 0-0 0, Myers 2-6 1-2 5, Timpson 3-4 0-0 6, Bejedi 8-11 2-4 21, Jackson 0-7 2-2 2, Nicoletti 0-1 0-0 0, Weber 0-0 0-0 0, Valenzuela 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 8-12 54
NC STATE (27-3)
Jones 3-7 3-3 9, Cunane 6-9 2-3 15, Brown-Turner 7-9 0-0 15, Crutchfield 2-5 0-0 6, Perez 3-4 0-0 7, Boyd 5-7 2-2 12, Hobby 1-1 0-0 2, Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 3-13 0-0 7, Bryant 0-0 2-2 2, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, James 3-5 1-1 9, Timmons 0-0 0-2 0, Totals 33-63 10-13 84
|Florida St.
|15
|8
|14
|17
|—
|54
|NC State
|22
|14
|24
|24
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Florida St. 4-9 (Howard 0-2, Gordon 1-1, Bejedi 3-3, Jackson 0-2, Nicoletti 0-1), NC State 8-22 (Jones 0-1, Cunane 1-1, Brown-Turner 1-2, Crutchfield 2-4, Perez 1-2, Johnson 1-8, James 2-4). Assists_Florida St. 8 (Gordon 2, Weber 2), NC State 13 (Brown-Turner 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 28 (Puisis 5), NC State 38 (Brown-Turner 6, Cunane 6). Total Fouls_Florida St. 16, NC State 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,334.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.