No. 4 Baylor 76, Oklahoma St. 36

OKLAHOMA ST. (9-20)
Collins 3-11 1-2 7, De Lapp 3-4 3-5 9, Dennis 1-4 0-0 3, Fields 0-11 0-2 0, Keys 2-10 0-0 5, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, James 1-6 0-0 2, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, Winchester 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Notoa 1-3 0-0 3, Rodrigues 2-2 0-0 5, Garza 0-2 0-0 0, Udoumoh 0-1 2-2 2, Totals 13-57 6-11 36
BAYLOR (26-5)
Smith 5-15 5-6 15, Egbo 6-12 3-3 15, Andrews 4-6 0-0 9, Asberry 6-9 2-2 16, Lewis 3-6 2-2 9, Bickle 1-5 0-0 2, Owens 2-6 0-0 5, Gillispie 2-4 1-2 5, Katramados 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 13-15 76
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|14
|7
|15
|—
|36
|Baylor
|23
|18
|25
|10
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 4-18 (Dennis 1-2, Fields 0-4, Keys 1-5, James 0-2, Boyd 0-1, Notoa 1-2, Rodrigues 1-1, Garza 0-1), Baylor 5-15 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 1-2, Asberry 2-5, Lewis 1-2, Bickle 0-3, Owens 1-2). Assists_Oklahoma St. 9 (Dennis 2, Fields 2, Notoa 2), Baylor 17 (Lewis 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 36 (Collins 9), Baylor 42 (Egbo 13). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 15, Baylor 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,642.
