No. 4 Baylor 85, Norfolk St. 49

NORFOLK ST. (24-7)
Bankston 1-2 1-2 3, Tate 0-5 0-0 0, Bryant 5-15 3-4 15, Ings 2-8 0-0 5, Jenkins 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 4-10 0-0 9, Ford 3-4 0-0 6, Chambers 0-0 4-4 4, Anderson 0-5 0-0 0, Bottoms 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Sidibe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 8-10 49.
BAYLOR (27-6)
Thamba 7-9 0-3 14, Akinjo 2-6 4-4 10, Flagler 4-7 1-2 11, K.Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Mayer 8-12 2-2 22, Sochan 6-9 1-2 15, Bonner 0-3 2-2 2, Turner 2-3 1-2 6, Loveday 0-0 1-4 1, Sacks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 12-21 85.
Halftime_Baylor 43-27. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 5-22 (Bryant 2-4, Jenkins 1-3, Jones 1-3, Ings 1-5, Hawkins 0-1, Anderson 0-3, Tate 0-3), Baylor 11-27 (Mayer 4-7, Sochan 2-4, Akinjo 2-5, Flagler 2-5, Turner 1-2, K.Brown 0-1, Sacks 0-1, Bonner 0-2). Rebounds_Norfolk St. 24 (Bryant, Ford 5), Baylor 33 (Sochan 7). Assists_Norfolk St. 7 (Bankston 3), Baylor 24 (Akinjo 10). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 17, Baylor 14.
