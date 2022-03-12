No. 4 Baylor 91, No. 21 Oklahoma 76

OKLAHOMA (24-8)
Scott 1-4 2-2 4, Robertson 4-8 5-5 17, Tot 3-4 2-2 8, Tucker 1-3 2-2 4, Williams 13-23 3-3 33, Lampkin 1-2 0-0 2, Gregory 0-3 2-2 2, Vann 2-11 0-0 5, Washington 0-5 1-2 1, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 17-18 76
BAYLOR (27-5)
Smith 16-32 5-5 37, Egbo 3-9 5-6 11, Andrews 2-6 0-0 5, Asberry 3-7 0-0 9, Lewis 3-7 0-0 8, Bickle 8-14 4-4 21, Owens 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 35-78 14-15 91
|Oklahoma
|18
|22
|16
|20
|—
|76
|Baylor
|25
|22
|28
|16
|—
|91
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 9-28 (Scott 0-1, Robertson 4-8, Tot 0-1, Williams 4-9, Gregory 0-1, Vann 1-4, Washington 0-4), Baylor 7-18 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 1-3, Asberry 3-5, Lewis 2-5, Bickle 1-2, Owens 0-2). Assists_Oklahoma 13 (Tot 4), Baylor 18 (Lewis 6). Fouled Out_Oklahoma Scott. Rebounds_Oklahoma 42 (Williams 8), Baylor 41 (Smith 11). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 16, Baylor 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
