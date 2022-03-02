No. 5 Auburn visits Mississippi State after Smith’s 27-point showing

Auburn Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Auburn visits the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Jabari Smith scored 27 points in Auburn’s 67-62 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs are 14-2 on their home court. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Garrison Brooks leads the Bulldogs with 6.8 boards.

The Tigers are 13-3 in SEC play. Auburn averages 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Iverson Molinar is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith is averaging 8.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 12.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Jabari Smith is averaging 11.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

