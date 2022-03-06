On Air: Federal News Network program
No. 5 Baylor 82, Texas Tech 57

March 6, 2022
TEXAS TECH (11-18)

Gerlich 5-10 1-2 12, Thomas 5-12 0-0 11, Tofaeono 2-4 1-4 5, Gray 3-17 3-4 10, Hightower 1-4 2-2 4, Embry 4-6 1-2 9, McKinney 2-3 0-0 4, Veitenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, Ukkonen 1-1 0-0 2, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 8-14 57

BAYLOR (25-5)

Bickle 3-5 0-0 6, Smith 13-21 8-8 35, Egbo 4-7 0-2 8, Asberry 2-7 0-0 6, Lewis 1-5 2-2 5, Andrews 3-4 0-0 7, Owens 5-5 0-0 13, Gillispie 1-1 0-0 2, Katramados 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 32-56 10-12 82

Texas Tech 10 12 14 21 57
Baylor 23 22 19 18 82

3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 3-12 (Gerlich 1-2, Thomas 1-4, Gray 1-5, Embry 0-1), Baylor 8-20 (Bickle 0-1, Smith 1-4, Asberry 2-5, Lewis 1-4, Andrews 1-2, Owens 3-3, Katramados 0-1). Assists_Texas Tech 8 (Gerlich 3), Baylor 24 (Bickle 6, Lewis 6). Fouled Out_Baylor Egbo. Rebounds_Texas Tech 29 (Thomas 8), Baylor 33 (Smith 12). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 13, Baylor 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,110.

