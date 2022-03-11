Trending:
No. 5 Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 71

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 1:51 pm
VANDERBILT (17-16)

Stute 4-7 0-0 11, Robbins 4-8 0-0 9, Chatman 3-9 0-0 7, Pippen 2-17 5-5 10, Wright 10-12 2-2 27, Millora-Brown 1-2 1-2 3, Lawrence 2-6 0-1 4, Dezonie 0-1 0-0 0, Mann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 8-10 71.

KENTUCKY (26-6)

Brooks 2-6 0-0 4, Tshiebwe 5-9 2-2 12, Grady 3-5 0-0 8, Washington 8-17 5-6 25, Wheeler 4-13 0-0 8, Mintz 3-5 3-5 10, Toppin 5-6 0-0 10, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 10-13 77.

Halftime_Kentucky 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 11-28 (Wright 5-6, Stute 3-6, Robbins 1-4, Chatman 1-5, Pippen 1-7), Kentucky 7-15 (Washington 4-5, Grady 2-3, Mintz 1-3, Brooks 0-1, Toppin 0-1, Wheeler 0-2). Rebounds_Vanderbilt 24 (Stute, Wright 6), Kentucky 33 (Tshiebwe 14). Assists_Vanderbilt 11 (Pippen 7), Kentucky 21 (Wheeler 11). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 15, Kentucky 15. A_17,132 (20,500).

