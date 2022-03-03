No. 6 Kansas 72, TCU 68

TCU (19-10)
Miller 9-14 0-0 18, O’Bannon 2-6 5-5 10, Lampkin 3-5 1-2 7, Baugh 6-11 2-2 14, Miles 2-12 0-0 5, Farabello 1-2 2-2 5, Peavy 1-3 0-0 2, Cork 2-3 0-0 4, Coles 1-1 0-0 3, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-11 68.
KANSAS (24-6)
McCormack 2-7 6-6 10, Wilson 2-4 5-7 9, Agbaji 8-19 4-4 22, Braun 4-4 2-4 12, Harris 5-9 0-0 11, Yesufu 1-5 0-0 3, Lightfoot 2-2 0-0 4, Coleman-Lands 0-1 0-0 0, R.Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Clemence 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 24-55 18-23 72.
Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_TCU 4-16 (Coles 1-1, Farabello 1-2, O’Bannon 1-4, Miles 1-5, Miller 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Baugh 0-2), Kansas 6-19 (Braun 2-2, Agbaji 2-9, Harris 1-1, Yesufu 1-2, Coleman-Lands 0-1, R.Martin 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Clemence 0-2). Rebounds_TCU 31 (Lampkin 9), Kansas 27 (Wilson 10). Assists_TCU 14 (Baugh 4), Kansas 10 (Wilson, Harris 3). Total Fouls_TCU 22, Kansas 12.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.