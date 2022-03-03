Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 6 Kansas 72, TCU 68

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 10:10 pm
< a min read
      

TCU (19-10)

Miller 9-14 0-0 18, O’Bannon 2-6 5-5 10, Lampkin 3-5 1-2 7, Baugh 6-11 2-2 14, Miles 2-12 0-0 5, Farabello 1-2 2-2 5, Peavy 1-3 0-0 2, Cork 2-3 0-0 4, Coles 1-1 0-0 3, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-11 68.

KANSAS (24-6)

McCormack 2-7 6-6 10, Wilson 2-4 5-7 9, Agbaji 8-19 4-4 22, Braun 4-4 2-4 12, Harris 5-9 0-0 11, Yesufu 1-5 0-0 3, Lightfoot 2-2 0-0 4, Coleman-Lands 0-1 0-0 0, R.Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Clemence 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 24-55 18-23 72.

Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_TCU 4-16 (Coles 1-1, Farabello 1-2, O’Bannon 1-4, Miles 1-5, Miller 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Baugh 0-2), Kansas 6-19 (Braun 2-2, Agbaji 2-9, Harris 1-1, Yesufu 1-2, Coleman-Lands 0-1, R.Martin 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Clemence 0-2). Rebounds_TCU 31 (Lampkin 9), Kansas 27 (Wilson 10). Assists_TCU 14 (Baugh 4), Kansas 10 (Wilson, Harris 3). Total Fouls_TCU 22, Kansas 12.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist