No. 6 Kansas 75, TCU 62

TCU (20-12)
Miller 3-8 1-2 7, O’Bannon 6-8 0-0 15, Lampkin 3-8 2-5 8, Baugh 1-2 5-10 7, Miles 6-13 1-2 14, Farabello 2-2 0-0 6, Peavy 2-5 0-0 4, Cork 0-3 1-2 1, Coles 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 10-21 62.
KANSAS (27-6)
McCormack 1-3 3-4 5, Wilson 4-6 0-0 9, Agbaji 9-17 2-3 22, Braun 4-11 0-0 9, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Lightfoot 6-8 2-2 15, R.Martin 4-10 2-2 10, Yesufu 1-1 0-0 3, Coleman-Lands 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Clemence 0-0 0-0 0, Teahan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 9-11 75.
Halftime_Kansas 44-30. 3-Point Goals_TCU 6-15 (O’Bannon 3-5, Farabello 2-2, Miles 1-4, Baugh 0-1, Coles 0-1, Miller 0-1, Peavy 0-1), Kansas 6-18 (Agbaji 2-6, Yesufu 1-1, Lightfoot 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Braun 1-3, Harris 0-1, R.Martin 0-3). Rebounds_TCU 35 (O’Bannon, Baugh 7), Kansas 24 (Braun 6). Assists_TCU 14 (Baugh 9), Kansas 18 (Wilson, Harris 5). Total Fouls_TCU 13, Kansas 17.
