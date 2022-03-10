No. 6 Kansas 87, West Virginia 63

WEST VIRGINIA (16-17)
Bridges 3-5 0-2 6, Osabuohien 2-8 0-2 4, Ke.Johnson 1-1 3-4 6, McNeil 1-9 0-0 3, Sherman 3-14 3-3 10, Curry 4-9 11-11 19, Paulicap 1-3 2-4 4, Cottrell 3-6 0-0 9, Ko.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, S.Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Carrigan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 19-26 63.
KANSAS (26-6)
McCormack 2-4 5-6 9, J.Wilson 4-9 5-6 15, Agbaji 7-15 3-3 18, Braun 4-8 2-2 11, Harris 3-6 0-0 6, Lightfoot 5-6 0-0 10, Yesufu 1-4 0-0 2, R.Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Coleman-Lands 3-5 0-0 7, Clemence 1-1 0-0 2, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Teahan 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-63 15-17 87.
Halftime_Kansas 41-19. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 6-14 (Cottrell 3-3, Ke.Johnson 1-1, Sherman 1-3, McNeil 1-5, Bridges 0-1, Osabuohien 0-1), Kansas 6-18 (J.Wilson 2-4, Teahan 1-1, Braun 1-2, Coleman-Lands 1-3, Agbaji 1-6, Harris 0-1, Yesufu 0-1). Rebounds_West Virginia 23 (Paulicap 5), Kansas 45 (Braun 14). Assists_West Virginia 8 (Curry 2), Kansas 17 (Harris 7). Total Fouls_West Virginia 15, Kansas 21. A_15,845 (18,972).
