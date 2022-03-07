No. 6 UConn 70, Villanova 40

VILLANOVA (23-8)
Garzon 1-11 0-0 3, Herlihy 3-9 0-0 8, Siegrist 7-17 1-2 16, Mullin 1-4 0-0 2, Olsen 2-5 0-0 5, Cauley 0-1 0-0 0, Orihel 1-2 0-0 3, Runyan 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 16-50 1-2 40
UCONN (25-5)
Edwards 5-9 2-4 12, Nelson-Ododa 4-4 3-3 11, Fudd 4-5 1-2 9, Muhl 0-1 1-2 1, Williams 4-9 0-0 9, Juhasz 1-3 2-2 4, Bueckers 1-4 0-0 2, Ducharme 4-6 0-0 9, Westbrook 6-11 0-0 13, Totals 29-52 9-13 70
|Villanova
|10
|8
|8
|14
|—
|40
|UConn
|17
|16
|16
|21
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Villanova 7-23 (Garzon 1-6, Herlihy 2-4, Siegrist 1-6, Mullin 0-2, Olsen 1-2, Orihel 1-2, Runyan 1-1), UConn 3-12 (Fudd 0-1, Muhl 0-1, Williams 1-2, Juhasz 0-1, Bueckers 0-1, Ducharme 1-1, Westbrook 1-5). Assists_Villanova 8 (Herlihy 3), UConn 15 (Nelson-Ododa 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Villanova 17 (Herlihy 5), UConn 39 (Edwards 6). Total Fouls_Villanova 12, UConn 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,459.
