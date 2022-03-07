Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 6 UConn 70, Villanova 40

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 10:19 pm
< a min read
      

VILLANOVA (23-8)

Garzon 1-11 0-0 3, Herlihy 3-9 0-0 8, Siegrist 7-17 1-2 16, Mullin 1-4 0-0 2, Olsen 2-5 0-0 5, Cauley 0-1 0-0 0, Orihel 1-2 0-0 3, Runyan 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 16-50 1-2 40

UCONN (25-5)

Edwards 5-9 2-4 12, Nelson-Ododa 4-4 3-3 11, Fudd 4-5 1-2 9, Muhl 0-1 1-2 1, Williams 4-9 0-0 9, Juhasz 1-3 2-2 4, Bueckers 1-4 0-0 2, Ducharme 4-6 0-0 9, Westbrook 6-11 0-0 13, Totals 29-52 9-13 70

Villanova 10 8 8 14 40
UConn 17 16 16 21 70

3-Point Goals_Villanova 7-23 (Garzon 1-6, Herlihy 2-4, Siegrist 1-6, Mullin 0-2, Olsen 1-2, Orihel 1-2, Runyan 1-1), UConn 3-12 (Fudd 0-1, Muhl 0-1, Williams 1-2, Juhasz 0-1, Bueckers 0-1, Ducharme 1-1, Westbrook 1-5). Assists_Villanova 8 (Herlihy 3), UConn 15 (Nelson-Ododa 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Villanova 17 (Herlihy 5), UConn 39 (Edwards 6). Total Fouls_Villanova 12, UConn 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,459.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
3|14 Singapore: US Export Controls for...
3|14 NERCOMP Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris marches on the Edmund Pettus Bridge