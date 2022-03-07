No. 6 UConn wins 20th Big East title, tops Villanova 70-40

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Evina Westbrook scored 13 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 12 points and No. 6 UConn put forth another dominant defensive effort to beat Villanova 70-40 in the Big East championship game Monday night.

It was the 20th Big East tournament championship for UConn, which avenged a loss last month to the Wildcats. That three-point defeat ended UConn’s 169-game conference winning streak dating to 2013.

UConn (25-5) only had eight healthy players for that game with Paige Bueckers, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Caroline Ducharme all sidelined. Now the Huskies are healthy and coach Geno Auriemma has one of his deepest teams over the past two decades.

That includes bringing Bueckers off the bench. The reigning national player of the year has started only one game since returning from a two-month absence after suffering a left knee injury in December. The sophomore guard played eight minutes Monday night, entering the game for the first time in the second quarter with UConn leading 17-10. She made one of her four shots and finished with two points.

Conference player of the year Maddy Siegrist led the Wildcats (23-8) with 16 points.

The Huskies extended their advantage to 33-18 at the half, holding the Wildcats to eight field goals in the opening 20 minutes. It was the eighth straight time the Huskies have held their opponent under 20 points in the first half. Only one of those teams finished with more than 49 points.

The Wildcats got within 34-23 in the third quarter before UConn used a 15-3 run to put the game away. The Huskies scored the first seven points in that burst, including back-to-back layups, and led by 23 heading into the final period.

The only real question in the fourth quarter was whether the Huskies would be able to break their own record for fewest points given up in the Big East championship game. UConn beat West Virginia 60-32 in 2010.

Siegrist wouldn’t let that happen, scoring three quick points in a 6-0 run by Villanova early in the fourth.

BIG PICTURE

UConn looks like a threat to win a 12th national championship after going through one of the most difficult seasons of Auriemma’s Hall of Fame career. He said he doesn’t care where the Huskies are seeded and who they play, although the opportunity to be in the Bridgeport Region and not have to leave the state of Connecticut until the Final Four would be appealing to the team and its fans. UConn will most assuredly host the opening two rounds at home.

Villanova last played UConn in the Big East championship game in 2003, when the Wildcats snapped what was then the Huskies’ NCAA-record 70-game winning streak.

UP NEXT

UConn: Awaits to see where it is placed in the NCAA Tournament when the bracket is revealed on Sunday.

Villanova: Hopes to hear its name called when the tournament field is unveiled.

