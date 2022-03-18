No. 6 Villanova 80, Delaware 60

DELAWARE (22-13)
Carr 5-5 2-2 13, Davis 7-10 3-4 17, Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, Asamoah 0-4 0-0 0, Nelson 3-13 1-1 8, Allen 2-6 0-0 4, Painter 2-4 2-2 6, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Arletti 0-0 1-2 1, Ochefu 0-0 0-1 0, Peterson 0-0 2-2 2, Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 13-16 60.
VILLANOVA (27-7)
Dixon 5-6 1-1 12, Samuels 5-9 3-4 15, Slater 1-1 1-1 3, Gillespie 5-11 0-0 14, Moore 7-13 4-4 21, Daniels 4-8 2-2 13, Antoine 1-5 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 0-2 0-0 0, Njoku 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 11-12 80.
Halftime_Villanova 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 3-20 (Carr 1-1, Anderson 1-5, Nelson 1-5, Painter 0-1, Allen 0-4, Asamoah 0-4), Villanova 13-28 (Gillespie 4-9, Daniels 3-5, Moore 3-5, Samuels 2-3, Dixon 1-2, Arcidiacono 0-1, Antoine 0-3). Rebounds_Delaware 21 (Davis 6), Villanova 31 (Samuels 9). Assists_Delaware 9 (Nelson 3), Villanova 16 (Moore 6). Total Fouls_Delaware 15, Villanova 14. A_18,738 (19,758).
