No. 7 Duke 88, Syracuse 79

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 1:04 pm
SYRACUSE (16-17)

J.Boeheim 11-20 0-0 28, Swider 4-15 4-5 15, Sidibe 0-1 0-0 0, Girard 7-17 5-6 23, Torrence 2-9 3-4 7, Anselem 3-5 0-0 6, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 12-15 79.

DUKE (27-5)

Banchero 3-9 4-7 10, Griffin 1-3 2-2 4, Moore 9-20 4-4 26, M.Williams 7-11 1-2 15, Keels 6-11 0-0 14, Roach 6-12 2-3 19, John 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 13-18 88.

Halftime_Syracuse 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 13-31 (J.Boeheim 6-9, Girard 4-11, Swider 3-11), Duke 11-32 (Roach 5-10, Moore 4-10, Keels 2-6, Baker 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Banchero 0-4). Rebounds_Syracuse 32 (J.Boeheim 7), Duke 40 (M.Williams 16). Assists_Syracuse 18 (Torrence 11), Duke 24 (Banchero 8). Total Fouls_Syracuse 16, Duke 12.

