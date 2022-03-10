No. 7 Duke hosts Syracuse following Swider’s 28-point outing

Syracuse Orange (16-16, 9-11 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (26-5, 16-4 ACC)

New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -14.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Cole Swider scored 28 points in Syracuse’s 96-57 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Blue Devils are 15-3 on their home court. Duke ranks third in the ACC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 2.5.

The Orange are 9-11 in ACC play. Syracuse is eighth in the ACC scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Jesse Edwards averaging 9.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Blue Devils won 97-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Williams led the Blue Devils with 28 points, and Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 10.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games for Duke.

Swider is averaging 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Orange. Boeheim is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 3.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

