No. 7 Kentucky 71, Florida 63

KENTUCKY (25-6)
Brooks 1-2 0-0 2, Tshiebwe 11-16 5-5 27, Grady 5-8 0-0 11, Washington 1-6 4-4 6, Wheeler 6-10 0-2 13, Toppin 1-4 0-1 2, Mintz 3-8 2-4 10, Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 11-16 71.
FLORIDA (19-12)
Castleton 11-19 1-2 23, Appleby 2-6 1-4 6, Fleming 0-9 7-8 7, Jones 2-8 0-0 5, McKissic 4-6 0-0 8, Lane 2-3 0-0 4, Duruji 4-8 1-2 10, Reeves 0-2 0-0 0, Felder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 10-16 63.
Halftime_Kentucky 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 4-14 (Mintz 2-6, Grady 1-3, Wheeler 1-3, Washington 0-2), Florida 3-20 (Duruji 1-2, Appleby 1-4, Jones 1-7, McKissic 0-2, Reeves 0-2, Fleming 0-3). Rebounds_Kentucky 34 (Tshiebwe 15), Florida 27 (Castleton 11). Assists_Kentucky 13 (Washington 5), Florida 8 (McKissic 4). Total Fouls_Kentucky 14, Florida 18. A_9,788 (10,133).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.