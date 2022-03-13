No. 7 Texas 67, No. 4 Baylor 58

TEXAS (26-6)
Ebo 1-4 2-4 4, Gaston 1-3 0-0 2, Allen-Taylor 5-12 4-4 14, Harmon 8-10 4-4 20, Holle 3-5 1-2 7, Lattimore 0-1 1-2 1, Moore 4-8 4-4 12, Matharu 1-8 2-2 5, Warren 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 24-52 18-22 67
BAYLOR (27-6)
Smith 7-13 7-9 21, Egbo 2-3 0-2 4, Andrews 1-8 1-2 3, Asberry 5-8 0-0 13, Lewis 5-12 1-4 13, Bickle 0-3 0-0 0, Owens 1-1 2-3 4, Totals 21-48 11-20 58
|Texas
|16
|23
|11
|17
|—
|67
|Baylor
|14
|14
|13
|17
|—
|58
3-Point Goals_Texas 1-6 (Allen-Taylor 0-1, Holle 0-1, Matharu 1-4), Baylor 5-17 (Smith 0-3, Andrews 0-3, Asberry 3-6, Lewis 2-4, Bickle 0-1). Assists_Texas 10 (Harmon 5), Baylor 8 (Lewis 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas 30 (Holle 6), Baylor 31 (Smith 10). Total Fouls_Texas 17, Baylor 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,442.
