No. 7 Texas 72, Kansas St. 65

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 11:33 pm
KANSAS ST. (19-12)

Lee 7-8 2-2 16, Ebert 3-7 8-10 15, Brylee Glenn 2-4 4-4 8, Jaelyn Glenn 3-7 0-0 7, Sundell 3-8 4-4 11, Macke 0-0 2-2 2, Dallinger 0-0 0-0 0, Goodrich 2-4 0-0 4, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Lauterbach 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 21-41 20-22 65

TEXAS (24-6)

Ebo 5-7 7-8 17, Gaston 2-4 4-4 8, Allen-Taylor 3-10 5-6 12, Harmon 5-14 5-6 16, Holle 0-4 0-0 0, Lattimore 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Matharu 5-7 0-0 15, Warren 0-4 4-4 4, Totals 20-51 25-28 72

Kansas St. 8 19 16 22 65
Texas 11 21 25 15 72

3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 3-10 (Ebert 1-2, J.Glenn 1-5, Sundell 1-2, Moore 0-1), Texas 7-14 (Allen-Taylor 1-2, Harmon 1-4, Holle 0-1, Moore 0-1, Matharu 5-6). Assists_Kansas St. 14 (Sundell 5), Texas 12 (Harmon 4). Fouled Out_Kansas St. B.Glenn, Texas Warren. Rebounds_Kansas St. 25 (Lee 7), Texas 28 (Ebo 10). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 22, Texas 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,163.

